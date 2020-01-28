Hard Rock developer says they’re not to blame for the collapse

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WDSU) — There is new information in the Hard Rock Hotel collapse situation.

For the first time since the deadly disaster, a representative for the project developer is speaking out. 1031 Canal Partners owns the property at Canal Street.

The primary owner of that company is the Kailas family. Their lawyer spoke out for the first time this week on a local radio show.

Addressing the situation and demolition for the first time, their lawyer says the developer is not to blame. The point contractor was Citidel Builders.

They are also a minority partner with 1031 Canal Development.

The city is set to implode the building in March.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.