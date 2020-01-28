Idaho Falls snow removal budget on track

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Public Works Department has mobilized for three major snow removal events so far this year.

Department Director Chris Fredericksen told the City Council Monday that the city normally sees about 48 inches of snow each year. So far, officials have recorded 42 inches.

He said the city has spent $250,000 on contractors hired to remove snow. That is well within the city's million-dollar snow-removal budget. The budget was established by resolution after a major snow event a few years ago. Under it, the city maintains a million-dollar snow removal budget, then re-distributes any excess funds in May.

Fredericksen explained that Idaho Falls is one of the few cities that provides a driveway clearing service after plows have passed. The city provides a ten-foot clearance on an estimated 28,000 driveways. He said the service meets a unique Idaho Falls challenge for a large, early-rising INL workforce that needs access to their driveways early in the day.