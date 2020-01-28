Impeachment trial scenes featuring Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Mitt Romney you can’t see on TV

News

Senate rules limit what images can be broadcast on TV during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Notably, that restricts viewers from seeing how senators are responding to arguments of each side, or if they’re even in the chamber as the proceedings continue. Trump’s legal team on Tuesday wrapped up its opening arguments.

Here’s what sketch artist Bill Hennessy saw from his perch in the press gallery, including views of Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

See more scenes from the trial:

