‘Large boulder the size of a small boulder’; The internet is confused about a tweet from San Miguel Sheriff

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO (KDVR) — A tweet posted on Monday by the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office has the internet going crazy with confusion.

The tweet read, “Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area.”

So what does that even mean? A “large boulder the size of a small boulder” doesn’t exactly make sense. If you’re confused, you’re not alone.

One reply said, “I think we should be grateful it wasn’t a large boulder the size of a large boulder.”

“ah yes a large boulder the size of a small boulder” shared another person.

Another person replied, “There’s a large boulder the size of a small boulder in the road. Please use caution when moving around the medium-sized boulder because giant boulders can be pretty dangerous even when they’re tiny.”

The tweet has since been retweeted more than 24,000 times with 123,000 likes and more than 5,000 responses.

