New teen center set to open in Bigfork

BIGFORK (KPAX TV) — A new teen center is set to open in Bigfork, giving high school students a place to hang out with friends and classmates after school.

Grounded Inc. President Brian Truckey said he noticed a lack of resources for teens to stay out of trouble during after school hours, feeling a teen center was needed in Bigfork.

“The lack of things for them to do and seeing other programs in Bigfork that take kids up [until] sixth grade, but then after that, there wasn’t anything,” said Truckey.

Truckey told MTN News the teen center will have a computer lab, pool table, TV’s with video games and a stage for live music.

The new facility — opening off of Highway 35 next to Bigfork Medical and Dental Center — will open in March. Truckey said the plan is for the center to be open 6 days a week.

“(From) 3-3:30 depending on when we can get volunteers here to about 9 o’clock at night on a school night, and then Friday and Saturday nights open till like midnight or 1 o’clock so that kids have an alternative to other activities in the valley that aren’t so great,” said Truckey.

In business for three years, the non-profit Grounded Inc. is a ministry in Bigfork that focuses on helping high school students in need.

Truckey says the teen center will be free of charge for all students with any religious or non-religious background.

“It’s just a fun place we will have adults down here that are background checked that will be available for talking, or homework help or facilitating and opening doors, helping with meals, things like that,” said Truckey.

Truckey adds Grounded Inc. has more than a dozen adult volunteers signed up but they are always seeking additional help.

