Winston-Salem man dies after truck slides down ditch, pins him underneath truck bed, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man died Monday after a 2000 Ford truck slid down a ditch and pinned him in underneath the truck bed, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Daniel Ray Boles, 54, of Winston-Salem, died on the scene, and the driver of the truck was not injured.

Winston-Salem police officers responded to 1408 Pleasant Fork Church Road on a report of a person pinned under a truck around 4:09 p.m.

The truck was backing up to a ditch that was being worked on.

Boles was behind the truck guiding it when it began to slide down the ditch.

He was then pinned underneath the truck bed, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

