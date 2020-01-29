2 expected to testify about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual come-ons when they were aspiring actresses

National-World

Two women who say they had sexual encounters with Harvey Weinstein over 15 years ago as they sought to further their acting careers are expected to testify Wednesday in his criminal trial.

Dawn Dunning is due to testify that Weinstein lured her to a hotel in 2004 to discuss acting contracts but then asked her to have three-way sex, Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast said in opening statements.

Tarale Wulff, who is expected on the witness stand later in the day, will testify that she went to Weinstein’s apartment in 2005 for what she believed to be a professional meeting, Hast said. There, Weinstein grabbed her, put her on the bed and had sex with her despite her protestations, while she froze and tried to mentally escape, the prosecutor said.

Dunning and Wulff, along with Lauren Young, are due to testify as “prior bad acts” witnesses, which means their testimony is not connected to any specific charges. Prosecutors instead argue that their testimony will show that Weinstein had a consistent pattern of sexual abuse and that he “knew he was preying on the naive and inexperienced,” Hast said last week.

In general, “prior bad acts” witnesses aim to strengthen the prosecution’s case, particularly in a “he said-she said” sexual assault trial with limited physical evidence. In Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, for example, five women testified as “prior bad acts” witnesses.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, which can be punished by up to life in prison.

The charges are based on testimony from three women who say he sexually attacked them. So far in the trial, actress Annabella Sciorra said that Weinstein raped her in the winter of 1993-1994, and former production assistant Miriam Haley testified that he pinned her down and forced her into a sex act in 2006. Also due to testify to an alleged attack is Jessica Mann.

Weinstein’s attorneys have attacked the credibility of the women and pointed to inconsistencies and unclear details in their stories. Attorney Damon Cheronis has also pointed out that some of the women continued to have contact with Weinstein after these alleged incidents, which he has argued shows that the episodes were consensual.

What we know about Dunning and Wulff

Dunning, who spoke to The New York Times in October 2017, has said Weinstein sexually harassed her and tried to pressure her into having three-way sex with him.

Dunning met Weinstein in 2004 as a 24-year-old aspiring actress, and he later invited her to meet at a hotel in Manhattan, according to Hast. Dunning believed they’d be discussing acting contracts, but when she opened the door, Weinstein was standing in a bathrobe with nothing on underneath, Hast said.

He pointed to several acting contracts sitting on a coffee table and said she could have the parts if she had three-way sex, according to Hast. Dunning declined and fled the room, and Weinstein got angry, Hast said.

“This is how the industry works,” Weinstein told her, according to Hast. “How do you think other actresses got ahead?”

Weinstein’s attorney questioned the credibility of Dunning’s allegations in opening statements, saying there have been inconsistencies in the stories she’s told authorities.

“When an individual says something and then their stories change, it’s important for a lot of reasons, and I think you guys know what those reasons are,” Cheronis told jurors.

Wulff, an aspiring actress from Long Island, met Weinstein in 2005 while working as a cocktail waitress at Cipriani Upstairs in Manhattan.

She served the owner’s table in the club, which Weinstein frequented as a friend of the owner. Wulff alleges Weinstein pulled her by the arm into the hall and up onto a private roof terrace as her manager closed the door despite her expressing distress to him. Weinstein then masturbated in front of her until she ran away and switched tables with another waitress for the rest of the night, Hast said.

Still, hoping for a big break, Wulff set up a meeting with Weinstein and later was taken by car to his apartment, Hast said.

She believed the meeting would be professional, but in his apartment, he grabbed her and put her on the bed. She protested, told him no and froze physically, “trying mentally to escape the horror” as he had sex with her, Hast said.

Wulff never spoke to him after the alleged assault, Hast said, and never told anyone about it.

“She simply did what she learned to do as a child,” Hast said. “She tried to forget and move on, put on a brave face and pretend that nothing happened.”