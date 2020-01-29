Customers step up after mistake costs Asheville pottery shop almost $66,000

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A pottery shop based out of Asheville made national headlines this week.

East Fork shared in the weekly feature for Business of Home that during Black Friday, it made a tiny mistake. The shop discovered the discount code offered during the sale was being applied twice instead of once.

CFO John Vigeland said within four to five minutes the shop’s entire stock was gone. And it was out nearly $66,000.

Then some good Samaritans started to come forward.

“The fact they would point out that they got more of a discount and then actually pay it back is pretty amazing,” Vigeland said.

The company ended up reclaiming more than half of what it lost.

Vigeland said it’s humbling to know the shop has those kinds of customers.

