Love is just a waffle away this Valentine’s Day at Waffle House

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — White linens, red roses, and… waffles? You heard that right, as Waffle House is once again accepting reservations for a special Valentine’s Day dinner.

The beloved restaurant chain, an Atlanta staple, is fancying up from their usual decor with white table cloths, rose petals, and a special menu for all the lovebirds looking for a more affordable evening out.

Waffle House has already started hyping up this special event on their Instagram page, saying “Valentine’s Day is best served with hashbrowns. Our Valentine’s Day Dinner reservations are now available!”

Check out the company’s official website to find your nearest participating location. This is one candlelit Valentine’s dinner that you can be very EGGcited for!