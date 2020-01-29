New initiatives help reduce crime in West Memphis

National-World

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — New initiatives from the West Memphis Police Department is working to reduce crime in the area.

The department will hold its first community meeting Feb. 5 to address a present a new campaign which is working to address property crime.

Last year, the department added a violent crime unit and community outreach coordinator as well as new efforts to keep residents safe.

The ‘9 p.m. Routine’ is an social media initiative to remind neighbors to lock their doors and cars to prevent crime as well as the West Memphis Police and Community Together initiative, known as the ‘West Memphis PACT.’

Mayor Marco McClendon says the initiatives have made a huge impact on violent crimes in the city.

One woman says her church comes together in hopes crime rates will drop in the area.

“At our church, we have a prayer for the community,” Anne Shockley said. “They say since the prayer has started, the violent crime was down.”

Assistant West Memphis Police Chief Robert Langston says community support is always good to help fight crime.

“The more we can get out of the community, the more they trust us. The more they trust us, the more information they give us,” Langston explained. “The more information we have, the better we can do with crime in the city.”

As crime has dropped, there is one area the police department says still needs improvement.

“We want to tackle those property crimes this year and I think our officers can do a lot and they are doing a lot. But I think a lot is going to be educating our public,” Langston said.

The community meeting will be held at The River Church.

