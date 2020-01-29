Teton Raptor Center helps rescue bald eagle

Local News

WILSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton Raptor Center in Wilson says a 30-year-old bald eagle is recovering after crashing into a home window Tuesday.

Reed Moulton told us he was lying in his bed in Hoback, Wyoming Tuesday morning when the eagle came crashing through his double-paned window. He said he contacted Wyoming Game and Fish which, in turn, called the Teton Raptor Center.

Reed Moulton shared this picture after an eagle crashed into his home

According to the Center, the eagle survived the crash. The USGS leg bands reveal the eagle has been living in the area for 30 years. It is currently recuperating in the Center's oxygen tank with minor cuts and scrapes, head trauma and severe bruising, but no obvious broken bones.

Teton Raptor Center responded to rescue the bird

The Center planned x-rays to check for fractures Wednesday.

