Triad hit by 2.3 magnitude earthquake overnight

FOREST OAKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Triad overnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

NCGS reports the earthquake hit at 1:29 a.m.

Its epicenter was about 2.5 miles northwest of Forest Oaks and about 3.8 miles down.

“I just heard a loud boom,” said Shawn Ijames, who lives off Wiley Lewis Road. “Usually because I stay right here at the interstate, you always can hear tractor-trailer trucks going up underneath because we only stay maybe 150 yards away, but it was super louder than that.”

Ijames explained that he thought the shaking was caused by a fallen tree in his backyard. Other neighbors said they walked outside to check for debris in the middle of the night.

Others felt more minor impacts.

“(I) just felt a thump on the floor, so I went around the house to check and see if anything had fallen,” Bryce Mogck said.

People reported the shaking up to five miles away on E. Florida St. in Greensboro.

“My daughter, she jumped up and ran in the room. We both ran out at the same time, so I didn’t know if maybe someone had a wreck or something or maybe a fuse line or something like that. I wasn’t quite sure what happened,” Gwanda Roberts said.

People living near the Martin Marietta Rock Quarry told FOX8 the shaking felt stronger than what they typically feel.

Several people called 911 to report an explosion and their homes shaking. No damage was reported.

More than 60 people told NCGS they felt the quake.

