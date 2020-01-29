Trump’s plan gives Israel a green light to annex part of the West Bank. Here’s what that looks like

National-World

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in no doubt. January 28, 2020, would be as historic an occasion as May 14, 1948, the day Israel declared independence and was recognized as a state by then-US President Harry Truman.

President Trump’s new plan for the Middle East, unveiled on Tuesday, gives Israel the green light to annex all settlements in the West Bank, along with the Jordan Valley. These moves are conditional on nothing; they are happening. Israel’s tourism minister has said that a vote on annexation will take place “within a matter of days.”

And whatever political or personal motivations might have driven Trump and Netanyahu to embrace this plan at this particular time, the occasion is significant.

Trump tweeted a map of his vision of what the future on the ground looks like in terms of territory, overturning years of international consensus on what a future Palestinian state might look like.

Trump’s plan would shrink the amount of territory in the West Bank left for a future Palestinian state by recognizing Israel sovereignty over the settlements within it, as well as the Jordan Valley — the eastern-most part of the West Bank. Apart from a short border with Egypt, the future Palestinian state would be completely encircled by Israel.

The plan would also create new pockets of Palestinian territory south of Gaza, near the Egyptian border.

Trump’s proposals deliver a hard blow to the rule of law in international relations, where the annexation of territory acquired by force is prohibited.

Israel has been denounced time and again at the United Nations for breaking international law. On Tuesday, more than 50 years after Israel captured the West Bank and built settlements there, the US swept all that condemnation of Israel into irrelevance.

But while Trump described his proposal as a “realistic two-state solution,” Palestinian leaders swiftly rejected the plan, which caters to nearly every major Israeli demand and mandates the contested city of Jerusalem as the “undivided” capital of Israel.

Trump “actually helped Israel being pushed off the cliff towards apartheid, full-fledged apartheid, because what Israel will have to erect now is simply bantustans,” Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, told CNN, referring to the lands set aside for black South Africans during that country’s apartheid era.

And even if Trump’s plan was discarded by a future US administration, the Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley will make it much more difficult for another Israeli government to trade off territory with the Palestinians under a future peace agreement.

Here are some key points of the plan: