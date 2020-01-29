‘We are all thinking about them’ – Students Sharing Operation Valentine with Troops

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HEPBURNVILLE, Pa. (WNEP) — The third grade class at Hepburn Lycoming Primary School near Williamsport is hard at work. Students are preparing valentine cards for the troops. The school has been participating in Operation Valentine for the past two years.

“Valentine’s Day is the holiday for love, so I was thinking that we love our military so it would be fun to make cards for them and tell them that,” said teacher Lindsay Clark.

“The kids enjoy it and I’m sure you know the people that are away serving for our country they enjoy it as well,” said teacher Lisa Lynch.

The cards will go to troops and veterans with ties to Lycoming County. Students tell Newswatch 16 that it is important to honor those who sacrifice so much for them.

“We’re thinking about them and that we are happy that, like, they are doing this work for us because they are spending time away from their family just for us,” said third grader Elaina Girton.

“So they feel like they are cared for and have a friend,” said third grader Gage Hill.

Several of the kids in the third grade class have family members in the military, so making these cards means a lot to them.

“I actually have a cousin, well, two cousins in the Army and I don’t actually get to see them a lot because they are always there. They only get specific breaks and I just want them to know that we are all thinking about them,” Elaina added.

The school expects to ship out hundreds of valentines to troops in all five branches of the military.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.