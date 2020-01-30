3 Men Convicted After Cymone Duran Was Shot To Death And Set On Fire

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO (KCNC) — Three men have been convicted in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Cymone Duran. Duran’s body was found burning near a dumpster in the 700 block of Nile Street in Golden on Nov. 5. The jury deliberated just four hours before convicting Abel Gallegos, Alonso Quintana and Rene Rosales.

“She had identified Quintana in a shooting. In retaliation she was lured, kidnapped, shot, killed and her body was burned,” District Attorney Peter Weir said in public statements on Tuesday.

“She was labeled a snitch,” prosecutors stated.

The district attorney’s office said Duran was shot 10 times “as she begged for her life.” They say Gallegos and Rosales came back later and poured gasoline on her body and set it on fire.

Gallegos, 36, was convicted of multiple charges including first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, second degree kidnapping, retaliation against a witness, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence. Gallegos will be sentenced on Jan. 31 and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Quintana, 28, was convicted of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, second degree kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness, retaliation against a witness, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and other charges. Quintana will be sentenced on Feb. 24 and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rosales, 36, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a crime. Rosales will be sentenced on Feb. 24 and faces a “significant prison sentence.”

“The jury heard from 50 witnesses and saw over 400 pieces of evidence. They deliberated just four hours before returning their guilty verdicts,” the district attorney’s office stated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.