5 things to know for January 30: Impeachment, Iraq, coronavirus, 2020 Dems, Tanzania

Parents, listen up: Four companies have recalled more than 165,000 infant incline sleepers due to suffocation risks.

1. Impeachment

President Trump’s impeachment defense strategy has shifted again. Trump’s impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz now claims that not only are certain forms of quid pro quo not impeachable offenses but that they’re OK if the President is attempting to get reelected because getting reelected is acting in the interest of the nation. And speaking of plot twists, some leaders have thrown a wrench into the debate over whether to call witnesses in the trial. If witnesses are allowed, some suggest calling Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, to the stand, which is something many Democrats would be nervous about doing. The Trump administration is also ramping up efforts to attack former national security adviser and potential trial witness John Bolton. The White House sent a formal threat to Bolton telling him not to publish his forthcoming memoir, which includes key allegations that could implicate Trump in the Ukraine scandal. Trump also attacked Bolton online, which is a strategy the President has used in the past to threaten or discredit potential witnesses against him.

2. Iraq

ISIS has begun reasserting itself in Iraq and Syria, the UN Security Council warns in a new report. Although the terrorist group has lost ground in the region, the report says the border between Syria and Iraq is inadequately secured, allowing ISIS fighters to move between the countries with ease. The recent US drawdown of troops in Syria and complications from a US drone strike on Baghdad at the beginning of the year have made it difficult to keep pressure on the group. Another reason ISIS just doesn’t seem to be going away in the area? It has a lot of money. Meanwhile, the House will likely vote today to repeal the 2002 authorization for military force in Iraq in order to limit President Trump’s ability to wage war in the area. The House vowed to make these changes after the recent escalation of tensions between the US and Iran.

3. Coronavirus

More than 100 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have now been identified outside China, even as countries scramble to protect their citizens. In all, there have been at least 170 deaths and more than 7,700 confirmed cases of the virus. In an attempt to diffuse crowds and slow the spread of the virus, China has extended the Lunar New Year holiday by up to a week in some places. In the meantime, please, don’t believe everything you hear. Misinformation about the virus, including conspiracy theories about how it’s spread and promises of magical cures, are making the rounds on the internet. Facebook says it’s working with fact-checking partners to debunk some of the claims. Twitter and TikTok have also said they’re taking steps to curb the spread of misinformation. Follow live updates here.

4. 2020 Dems

The all-important Iowa caucuses are Monday night, and everyone’s pulling out some last-minute strategy. Joe Biden’s aides have raised the possibility of forming an alliance with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, but Klobuchar’s camp says it’s not taking the offer — or any offer for alliances to weather the caucus storm (Pete Buttigieg’s campaign also seems open to compromising with Klobuchar voters). The idea behind such an alliance is that each campaign would be the other’s Plan B in areas where they don’t have enough support. Bernie Sanders is facing a different kind of challenge. A pro-Israel Democratic super PAC has launched a new ad in Iowa that questions his health and electability. If elected, Sanders would be the country’s first Jewish president.

5. Tanzania

The World Bank is hitting pause on a $500 million loan to the east African nation of Tanzania after activists raised alarms about how the country treats young pregnant women. Tanzania has a policy that bans pregnant girls and young mothers from attending state schools. During a visit to some of these schools in 2018, CNN discovered students were given compulsory pregnancy tests. Activists and international human rights organizations want to stop the loan until Tanzania passes a law to allow pregnant girls to go to school and ceases mandatory pregnancy testing. A similar situation unfolded in 2018, when the World Bank withdrew a $300 million loan following claims that the country was expelling pregnant girls from school.

Popeyes launched a clothing line, and it looks a lot like Beyonce’s brand

When chicken is life.

Nike has completely sold out of Kobe Bryant gear

Everyone wants something to remember the legend by.

People lie to seem more honest, study says

Humanity continues to make no sense.

Genetically engineered moths have been released into the wild to fight pests

This is the weird futuristic science we want.

UPS is going to test self-driving delivery vans

But … will they have self-delivering packages?

“Unfortunately, the federal government has repeatedly failed to take action to protect kids from flavored tobacco products.”

The American Lung Association, in its annual State of Tobacco Control report. The report issued the US Food and Drug Administration a failing grade for the fourth consecutive year for its efforts to regulate tobacco products.

’ember months’

A term that refers to the last months of the year. It’s one of several Nigerian words and phrases added to the Oxford English Dictionary in recognition of the way people from the African country have helped shape the English language.

2.5 billion

That’s how many monthly users worldwide Facebook claimed at the end of 2019, an 8% increase over 2018.

Satisfying and educational

Restoring old paintings has to be equal parts fulfilling and nerve-wracking. On one hand, you’re bringing new life to masterworks. On the other hand, you have to be really, REALLY careful. (Click here to view.)