Boston Symphony Orchestra Cancels East Asia Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

BOSTON, MA (WBZ ) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled its tour to East Asia over coronavirus concerns. The BSO was scheduled to play in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong and Shanghai in February.

“All of us at the Boston Symphony Orchestra are incredibly sad to have to cancel our tour to East Asia and disappoint our fans,” BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons said in a statement. “But we greatly appreciate everyone’s understanding that we need to put the health and well-being of our musicians first and foremost.”

BSO CEO Mark Volpe said that while coronavirus is not yet widespread in all of those cities, there could be travel problems.

Coronavirus has killed more than 170 people in China and infected thousands more. Some airlines are canceling flights to and from China.

Nelsons said the BSO is “passionately committed” to performing in the region soon.

