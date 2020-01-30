One lucky Florida player the only winner of the massive $396.9 million Powerball jackpot

National-World

After claiming no winners since last November, the Powerball jackpot has finally been won by a lucky player in Florida.

The prize?

A whopping $396.9 million.

The jackpot winner matched all six numbers of 9-12-14-31-60 and the Powerball of 2. While the advertised winnings amounted to $394 million, the actual winnings ended up being $396.9 million, according to the Florida Lottery Commission.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven located in Bonita Springs, and the retailer will receive $100,000 just for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot has rolled over 24 times since November 6, drawing more than $33 million in contributions to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to Powerball.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Another player from Florida won $1 million from Wednesday’s drawing. That ticket was purchased at the M&S Food Store in Coconut Creek.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, February 1 for an estimated jackpot of $40 million.