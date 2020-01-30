Police frantically search for a missing newborn after his father and 3 women are found dead in Florida

National-World

A relative called police to a Florida home after finding three women shot dead and a one-week-old baby missing this week, authorities said.

Police issued an Amber alert Tuesday night for the baby, who was believed to be with his father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49. A day later, on Wednesday, the father was found dead in a rural wooded area in Pasco County — about 300 miles away from the victims’ home in Miami.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was 50 yards away from the van described in the alert, authorities said.

Inside the van, police said they found old receipts and a newborn’s pacifier — but no signs of baby Andrew.

Investigators search for baby

Investigators are frantically searching for the baby before it’s too late, and are looking for information about a blonde woman witnesses said was in the van with the baby’s father. The van was found not far from Interstate 75 in Blanton.

“If that woman is out there … please come forward. I promise you all we care about is that little Andrew is OK,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Police have searched for Andrew with helicopters and bloodhounds since they issued an Amber alert for him. “At this time there were no signs of the baby,” the sheriff said.

Police did not disclose the relationship between the father and the women. They were identified as Arlety Garcia Valdes, 40; Isabela Valdes, 60; and Lina Gonzalez, 84.

Family friend Miguel Gonzalez told CNN affiliate WSVN that the victims are the baby’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“They are a good family,” Gonzalez said. “My friend is the uncle of the baby. I am unaware if they were having issues as a family.”