A car company edited its Super Bowl ad to remove a helicopter following the death of Kobe Bryant

National-World

Genesis, the luxury car maker, debuted its upcoming Super Bowl ad on Tuesday only to quickly take it down in order to remove a helicopter from the ad following the death of Kobe Bryant.

The original ad featured a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial. The edited version of the ad will air on Sunday during Super Bowl LIV.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers died on Sunday after a helicopter transporting them to a basketball game crashed.

“The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday’s tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families,” a spokesman for Genesis told CNN.

The ad features supermodel Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend.

“I’m so sad and stunned right now,” Legend wrote on Twitter. “In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”