A system update led to a 911 phone line outage across Michigan. Slowly, some centers are coming back online

National-World

Outages of 911 emergency phone lines were reported across Michigan early Friday after an attempted update to the system led to an unspecified technical issue, state police said.

State police initially announced a statewide 911 outage, though some counties have since announced their emergency lines are working.

“Slowly some centers are coming back online, so it is a case-by-case basis,” Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll told CNN shortly before 7 a.m. ET.

“It is still spotty at best,” Carroll said.

State police tweeted a list of alternative numbers for all counties’ emergency centers, and urged people to call those numbers if 911 isn’t working where they are.

The outages were noticed during the system update around 2:30 a.m. ET, Carroll said.

“We started seeing issues with the system right away. Once they saw that it was being shut down and they couldn’t bring it back up, notifications (to the public) started to be made,” Carroll said.