Author Mary Higgins Clark, bestselling ‘Queen of Suspense,’ dies at 92

National-World

Author Mary Higgins Clark, the bestselling “Queen of Suspense” known for dozens of novels sold worldwide, has died.

Her publisher, Simon & Schuster, confirmed Clark’s death in a tweet on Friday night.

“She passed away peacefully this evening at the age of 92 surrounded by family and friends,” the publisher said.

Clark’s writing career spanned decades, and included bestselling suspense titles such as “Loves Music, Loves to Dance” and “A Stranger Is Watching.” Some of her books have been turned into television films, including the mystery movie “The Cradle Will Fall.”

The mother of five started her career by writing short stories before becoming a prolific novelist.

“Trust me, you do not make a living selling short stories and bringing up five kids,” Clark told CNN in 2002. “So I started writing radio scripts for a living, and it actually taught me a great deal about writing. And I was always glad I had the kids. I mean, they were great kids. I always wanted six. I got five.”