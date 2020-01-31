John Roberts, as Senate trial nears end, finally says he won’t break ties
Chief Justice John Roberts made crystal clear Friday night that he has no intention of intervening in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by casting a tie-breaking vote.
Speculation had mounted during the trial whether Roberts would act, as Democrats hoped the chief could help them force the Republican majority to allow witnesses to be called. A chief justice had previously settled Senate ties in an impeachment trial — back in 1868 — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, noted.
But when asked directly about whether he would get involved, Roberts said he would not.
Here’s the exchange:
Schumer: “Is the chief justice aware that in the impeachment trial of President Johnson, Chief Justice Chase, as presiding officer, cast tie-breaking votes on both March 31 and April 2, 1868?”
Roberts: “I am, Mr. Leader. The one concerned a motion to adjourn; the other concerned a motion to close deliberations. I do not regard those isolated episodes 150 years ago as sufficient to support a general authority to break ties. If the members of this body elected by the people and accountable to them divide equally on a motion, the normal rule is that the motion fails. I think it would be inappropriate for me, an unelected official from a different branch of government, to assert the power to change that result so that the motion would succeed.”
