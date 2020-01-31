Stacey Abrams predicts she will one day be president

News

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams predicted that she would be elected president of the United States in the next 20 years.

In an interview with FiveThirtyEight published Friday, Abrams opened up about her political future and the direction that America might go with its choice in president.

Asked if America will elect a woman and a black woman as president by 2040, Abrams’ unequivocal answer: “Yes, absolutely.”

Asked if she’d be elected, Abrams replied, “Yes. That’s my plan. And I’m very pragmatic.”

Abrams had previously teased a run for president in the 2020 race, but ruled it out in August to focus on her national program aimed at increasing voter turnout for Democrats, Fair Fight 2020.

In an interview that month with CNN, Abrams left open the possibility of being a running mate for the eventual 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, saying she would be “honored to consider” the opportunity should it arise.

A former Georgia state House minority leader, Abrams rose to national prominence in 2018 during a closely fought gubernatorial bid against Republican Brian Kemp. Abrams, who would have been the first African American woman ever elected governor, narrowly lost the race in the reliably red state.

She refused to concede the race and mounted legal action to count all the votes and force a runoff.

Abrams eventually acknowledged defeat, but has said consistently in the months after that she believes it “was a stolen election” due in part to how the election was conducted — a process overseen by Kemp, who was Georgia’s secretary of state at the time.