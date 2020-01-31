This is where Wuhan coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

National-World

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. At least 200 people have died and more than 9,800 have been infected, as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There are more than 120 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus — but no deaths so far — in over 20 places outside mainland China.

A number of countries, such as the United States and Japan, have evacuated their nationals on flights from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province.

This is a full list of places outside mainland China with confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Australia (at least 9 cases)

A second novel coronavirus case has been confirmed in Queensland, Australia, the Chief Health Officer announced on Thursday. Victoria also confirmed its third case — bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Australia to nine.

The second case for Queensland is a 42-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan. She was a member of the tour group with a 44-year-old man confirmed with the virus on Wednesday.

She is receiving treatment in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital and is in stable condition, according to the statement from the health officer.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the government is negotiating plans to evacuate more than 600 Australian nationals from Hubei province. They would be quarantined for 14 days on Christmas Island, an Australian territory that currently hosts a largely empty immigration detention center.

The latest Australian government travel advice for China is to “reconsider your need to travel.”

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of Wuhan coronavirus on Monday — a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man’s condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 3 cases)

Canada has a total of three confirmed cases of coronavirus — two in Ontario and a third in British Columbia — according to public health officials.

A Canadian couple tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus in Ontario — both the man and woman had visited Wuhan before getting ill.

The Canadian government has warned its citizens against all travel to Hubei province, including the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou. It said the risk of the new coronavirus spreading within Canada remained low.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland is the latest country to confirm a case of the Wuhan coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN’s affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 6 cases)

A sixth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in France, according to the head of the country’s health department, Jerome Salomon.

The sixth confirmed case is a French doctor who had been in contact with a patient in Asia, a spokesman for France’s health department told CNN.

France was the first European country to confirm cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to Salomon.

The fifth case is the daughter of an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who is one of the first four confirmed patients, France’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on French television BFMTV.

Germany (at least 4 cases)

Germany has confirmed a total of four Wuhan coronavirus cases in Bavaria state — all the cases were related and occurred at the same workplace, according to the health ministry.

The first patient, a 33-year-old German man who lives in Landsberg and works in Starnberg, Bavaria had not been to China, but was in a meeting with a Chinese national who was later diagnosed with the coronavirus, the head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety said Tuesday.

Another 40 employees of the company have been identified as close contacts, and will be tested by authorities as a precautionary measure.

German health minister Jens Spahn said Tuesday the coronavirus threat for the public in Germany remains low.

Hong Kong (at least 10 cases)

The semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, which borders mainland China, has confirmed 10 cases — all infected patients had spent time in Wuhan.

Hong Kong has temporarily closed some of its borders with China and has stopped issuing travel permits to mainland tourists.

West Kowloon station, where high-speed rail runs between the city and mainland China, is closed until further notice. Half of all incoming flights from China have been canceled. Residents of Hubei province, where the virus was first reported, are also being denied entry to the city.

Most government offices, except those involved in emergency and essential services, will be closed for the rest of the week. All primary and secondary schools will also be shut until at least February 17. Long queues are seen outside pharmacies as people look to buy face masks. This comes as Hong Kong recalls painful memories from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, a pandemic that killed more than 280 people in the city.

India (at least 1 case)

India’s Ministry of Health and Family confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country on Thursday.

The patient is a student in the southern state of Kerala and was studying at Wuhan University.

The ministry said in a statement that the patient tested positive for the virus and is in isolation in hospital. No further details were given about the patient, such as age or gender, but the ministry said they were stable and being closely monitored.

India’s first case will inevitably raise further fears over the global spread of the virus. China and India currently account for about 37% of the global population of roughly 7.7 billion, with China home to about 1.4 billion people and India to 1.3 billion.

Italy (at least 2 cases)

Italy has confirmed two cases of coronavirus, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a news conference in Rome on Thursday.

The individuals affected are two Chinese tourists who arrived in Rome a couple of days ago, Conte said.

“We have already prepared all the precautionary measures to isolate these two cases,” Conte said, adding that he will convene the Council of Ministers on Friday to take “further measures.”

“There is no reason to create social alarm or panic,” Conte concluded.

Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government would try to trace the tourists’ journeys while in Italy, adding that the situation was serious, but under control.

“The timeliness of the intervention makes us think that there are no other people exposed,” Ippolito said.

Japan (at least 14 cases)

Japan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Thursday it had identified three more cases of coronavirus in the country.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s with a history of visiting Wuhan earlier this year were diagnosed with the virus, according to Japan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare. Another woman in her 30s, a tour conductor from the southern Chinese province of Hunan, was guiding tourists in Japan, but it is unknown where she contracted the virus.

At least three Japanese citizens evacuated from Wuhan on Wednesday have been diagnosed with the virus. They are currently quarantined in Tokyo.

At least two people with the coronavirus in Japan have no travel history to Wuhan. One, a man in his 60s, is a bus driver who drove tour groups from Wuhan for nine days before getting ill. His is the first case of suspected human-to-human transmission in Japan.

A third plane carrying Japanese evacuees from Wuhan arrived in Tokyo on Friday.

Notably, the Japanese flights also carried medical supplies for the Chinese government. They included thousands of surgical masks, safety goggles and 50 sets of protective suits.

Macao (at least 7 cases)

Macao, a semi-autonomous city in southern China, has confirmed at least seven cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao’s casinos. But not this year — tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced Wednesday.

All residents of Hubei province and non-residents who traveled to Hubei in the past 14 days will be denied entry to Macao, until they show a doctor’s letter certifying they are clear, according to Secretary for Administration and Justice Cheong Weng-chon. Anyone who has been to Hubei in the past two weeks is also banned from entering casinos.

All public services will be closed for the rest of January, and civil servants are advised to stay home. All primary and secondary schools will be closed until further notice, and all banks are closed until Monday.

Malaysia (at least 8 cases)

Malaysia has confirmed eight cases — all Chinese nationals. The cases include a four-year old child, and a 52-year-old man, according to state news agency Bernama.

Malaysia has temporarily suspended all visas for Chinese citizens from Hubei province. It has also established an emergency response team at its Beijing embassy to provide assistance to Malaysian citizens in China.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal — a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

Philippines (at least 1 case)

The Philippines has confirmed its first case of the Wuhan coronavirus, health secretary Francisco Duque said Thursday in a statement.

The patient, a 38-year-old woman from China, arrived in the country from Wuhan on January 21 via transit in Hong Kong, according to Duque. The patient began experiencing coughing symptoms on January 25 and consulted doctors at a government hospital.

Officials at the Department of Health sent her samples to the Victoria Infectious Disease Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia to be tested. It was confirmed on Thursday that the patient’s samples tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Duque said the patient is currently asymptomatic.

The Department of Health stressed it is “on top of the evolving situation” but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Singapore (at least 13 cases)

Singapore confirmed three additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, making the total number of confirmed cases in the country 13, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The new cases are three Chinese women from Wuhan who landed in Singapore from January 21-22. The country’s top health department also said in the statement that all 13 confirmed cases are in stable condition and “most are improving.”

It advised citizens to “defer all travel to Hubei province and all non-essential travel to mainland China.”

Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said at a news conference the government will distribute four masks each to 1.3 million households starting from Saturday. He added that the country has “sufficient masks” if they manage the supply appropriately.

The health ministry earlier urged employers to implement flexible work arrangements, such as working from home or telecommuting, for employees who have been to China in the past 14 days.

South Korea (at least 7 cases)

South Korea has confirmed a seventh case of the Wuhan coronavirus, the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) announced in a news release on Friday.

The 28-year-old South Korean man left Wuhan via the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao and arrived in Incheon, South Korea on January 23, the KCDC said.

An earlier sixth confirmed case is a 56-year-old South Korean man who was being monitored for being a close contact with the third confirmed case — a South Korean man who had been to Wuhan. This is South Korea’s first case of someone becoming infected who had not been to the epicenter of the virus.

A charter flight repatriating South Korean citizens from Wuhan arrived at Seoul’s Gimpo airport Friday morning local time with 368 citizens on board.

According to government estimates, there are about 700 South Koreans in Wuhan who registered to return to South Korea. The South Korean government initially planned to send two charter flights but only one flight has so far been approved by the Chinese government.

South Korea is sending $5 million worth of emergency humanitarian aid to China, the South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There’s one case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Taiwan (at least 9 cases)

The Center for Disease Control of Taiwan on Thursday confirmed an additional case of the Wuhan coronavirus, bringing the island’s total number of confirmed cases to nine.

The patient began developing symptoms on January 27 and was admitted to hospital the next day. The CDC said that the patient’s husband worked in Wuhan and returned to Taiwan on the January 12 with a cough and a cold. The husband is also being tested and monitored. The CDC says it will monitor the family and trace the patient’s close contacts.

At present all nine confirmed patients in Taiwan are in stable condition.

All residents of Hubei province are banned from entering the self-governing island. Chinese students from other provinces will also be denied entry for two months. The export of face masks is also temporarily suspended to ensure stable supply.

Thailand (at least 14 cases)

Thailand confirmed a further six cases of Wuhan coronavirus this week, bringing the total number to 14.

Of the six new cases, five are from the same family traveling together from Hubei province. Thai airports are now screening all Chinese visitors for symptoms. Thai citizens are also being asked to report anyone who seems to have fallen ill after recently traveling from China.

United Arab Emirates (at least 4 cases)

The UAE confirmed four cases of the coronavirus, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement Wednesday.

The four reported cases are all within a single Chinese family from Wuhan, the ministry said.

“The general health situation is not a cause of concern,” the statement added.

United States (at least 6 cases)

The United States has confirmed six coronavirus cases, including one in Washington state, two in California, one in Arizona, and two in Illinois.

The State Department is telling US citizens not to travel to China amid the outbreak. In an advisory posted on the State Department website Friday, the agency elevated its travel warning to “Do Not Travel” and warned of possible “travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

The advisory said US citizens currently in China should consider leaving using commercial means.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed that 195 passengers who have been evacuated from Wuhan arrived at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, Wednesday. None of the passengers show signs of sickness, CDC officials said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, but they will remain under a voluntary quarantine at the air base.

Vietnam (at least 5 cases)

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health announced Friday that the number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus infections had increased to five in total in the country, according to an online government statement.

The statement said the Ministry of Health has reported that the infected patients include two Chinese nationals and three Vietnamese citizens who had traveled to Wuhan.