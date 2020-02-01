A man used his coffee to free three kittens whose tails were frozen to the ground

National-World

Three kittens were in serious peril until Kendall Diwisch’s quick-thinking — and a cup of coffee — saved their lives.

Diwisch was at the right place at the right time. He was driving down a back road near one of his wells in Alberta, Canada, when he noticed a trio of kittens in the middle of the road.

When he took a closer look, he realized their tails were frozen to the ground. He quickly rushed back to his truck, grabbed his coffee mug and used the warm brew to set the cats free.

“Poor things were frozen into the ice so they had to be there all night,” he said in the Facebook post on Wednesday.

“All three little rascals went to their new home today where they get to be together instead of separating them,” Diwisch said. “Thanks for everyone’s consideration and offering to take them very appreciated.”

A nearby animal shelter — Cause for Critters in Drayton Valley, Alberta — said the community comes together for moments like these.

“We’re thankful for people doing that for animals,” Cause for Critters shelter manager Amanda Robinson, told CNN. “We had more people come in recently.”

And three of those visitors were the kittens. In a Facebook post, the shelter thanked Diwisch for rescuing the cats and to a local family for adopting them.

