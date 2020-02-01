Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Sanders campaign event in Iowa

News

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib booed Hillary Clinton during a campaign event for Sen. Bernie Sanders Friday in a moment that highlighted the raw feelings still present from the 2016 primary campaign.

As a key surrogate, Tlaib — along with Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar — was in Iowa stumping for Sanders, as the Vermont senator was stuck in Washington for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

During a panel discussion with the three progressive congresswomen, the moderator raised Clinton’s attack against Sanders that “nobody likes him.” Hours earlier, Clinton on a podcast with the daughter of a former donor had, again, criticized Sanders and his supporters for not doing enough to unify the party after the last primary.

The moderator tried to quell the crowd’s jeers, saying “we’re not going to boo,” when the Michigan congresswoman interjected.

“No, no, I’ll boo,” Tlaib said, as she then led the crowd in boos. The two other congresswomen on stage, laughed but did not join in.

“You all know I can’t be quiet. No, we’re going to boo,” she said. “That’s alright. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

In a statement on Twitter Saturday, Tlaib said she allowed her “disappointment” over Clinton’s latest comments about Sanders and his supporters “get the best of me,” but stopped short of apologizing.

“I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country,” Tlaib said.

When asked for comment on Saturday, the Sanders campaign pointed to Tlaib’s Twitter statement. Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir also tweeted, “Rashida, you’re all good. We love your passion and conviction. Don’t change.”

California Rep. Ro Khanna, a Sanders campaign co-chair, sought to tamp down the latest round of Democratic in-fighting.

“I believe deeply that we need Bernie Sanders as President to secure Medicare for All, an infrastructure project for the 21st century, and a $15 minimum wage,” Khanna told CNN. “But we should acknowledge and respect the work of Secretary Clinton in expanding health insurance to children, in standing up for women’s rights as human rights, and in helping achieve a breakthrough nuclear deal with Iran. We will bring progressive change through addition, not subtraction.”

The booing of the 2016 presidential nominee from a prominent Sanders surrogate underscored the ill will that still exists among some Sanders supporters, who have been angered by Clinton’s recent jabs at the candidate.

In a new documentary, Clinton blasts Sanders, saying, “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”

Sanders responded to those comments in a statement, saying, “My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald trump. Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”