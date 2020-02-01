NICU record set at UNMC Nebraska Medicine campus

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, NE (KPTM ) — Rachel Lee showed two prides of joy to FOX 42 News Friday.

“He’s really calm and kind of go with the flow and she’s a little feisty.”

Lee was talking about her three-week-old children Olivia and Jackson. They were born early at the heart of the UNMC Nebraska Medicine campus. Because of that, they’re staying together at the Newborn Intensive Care Unit or NICU.

“I was not prepared at all. My goal was to make it to 32 weeks with the babies.”

The twins have had plenty of company. Seven other sets of twins were in the same unit this week. For the campus, that’s a new record.

“I had no idea that there were so many other twin moms that were in here.”

“This is amazing,” added Melanie Brown, another mom to twins.

Brown’s twins Ah ‘Feni and Ah ‘Mel were born three months early weighing only one pound at birth. They’re also a part of the record.

“Our nurses are excellent. They know us by name, they know our babies and they know what they like and dislike,” said Brown.

NICU Medical Director Dr. An Anderson Berry says it has been busy to say the least.

“We see twins all the time, but we just had an influx this week.”

For Lee, the experience in the NICU has been good to this point, but she’s looking forward to going home and wondering when that can happen.

“I have been asking daily. My poor medical team is probably like ‘stop asking me.'”

Brown is in the same boat.

“So many emotions.”

They’ll get to go home once their kids get a little stronger.

Lee told FOX 42 News Friday socializing with other families in the NICU Has given her the support she needs at a crucial time. She says that’s helped her cope and get through challenges.

The previous record for twins in the NICU during any given week was seven.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.