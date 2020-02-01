Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes apologizes for vulgar language toward NBA, after being snubbed for Rising Stars game

National-World

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes apologized Friday evening after his choice words about the NBA went viral.

Hayes, the eighth overall pick in last year’s draft, posted the video earlier Friday, expressing his disappointment over not being selected for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge. The challenge, part of the NBA All-Star Weekend, is a game featuring some of the league’s top first- and second-year players.

In the video, which contains numerous curse words and vulgar language, Hayes addresses fans who said he should have made the challenge.

“Yeah I should’ve, but I didn’t so I mean, it is what it is,” he said.

He continues to disparage the NBA, saying that he hopes they see the video and they fine him.

Now, the center is backtracking.

Hayes apologized for the video on Instagram, saying he used “extremely poor judgment and inexcusable language in a moment of frustration.”

He went on to say how “extremely blessed” he is to play in the NBA, and that he would “never do anything to jeopardize the opportunity” he’s been afforded.

Comments on the post have been disabled.

Hayes has played in 46 games so far this season, playing an average of 19 minutes per game. He averages about eight points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.