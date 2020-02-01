This is where Wuhan coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

National-World

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. At least 300 people have died and more than 14,000 people have been infected, as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There are more than 160 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus in more than 20 countries outside mainland China. Only one person has died outside of mainland China from the virus — a 44-year-old Chinese man in the Philippines.

A number of countries, such as the United States and Japan, have evacuated their nationals on flights from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province.

This is a full list of places outside mainland China with confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Australia (at least 12 cases)

Over the weekend, South Australia has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus and Victoria its fourth, bringing Australia’s total to 12.

A 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman have been confirmed to have novel coronavirus and are in isolation at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, according to a statement posted on the South Australia Health Facebook page.

The two patients arrived in Adelaide from Wuhan on January 20.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the government is negotiating plans to evacuate more than 600 Australian nationals from Hubei province. They would be quarantined for 14 days on Christmas Island, an Australian territory that currently hosts a largely empty immigration detention center.

The latest Australian government travel advice for China is to “reconsider your need to travel.”

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of Wuhan coronavirus on Monday — a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man’s condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 4 cases)

Canada has a total of four confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The fourth confirmed case is a young woman in her 20s who arrived in Toronto from Wuhan on January 23, but was asymptomatic, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health.

She started having symptoms on January 24 and was assessed and tested that same day, the Ministry said.

The woman initially tested negative at the laboratory, where an original test was done. A second test laid on several days later, in response to a new pathogen, came back weakly positive, and the switch from negative to positive was made on a precautionary level, according to Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Ontario.

A Canadian couple tested positive in Ontario — both the man and woman had visited Wuhan before getting ill.

The Canadian government has warned its citizens against all travel to Hubei province, including the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou. It said the risk of the new coronavirus spreading within Canada remained low.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland has one case of coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN’s affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 6 cases)

A sixth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in France, according to the head of the country’s health department, Jerome Salomon.

The sixth confirmed case is a French doctor who had been in contact with a patient in Asia, a spokesman for France’s health department told CNN.

France was the first European country to confirm cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to Salomon.

The fifth case is the daughter of an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who is one of the first four confirmed patients, France’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on French television BFMTV.

Germany (at least 8 cases)

Germany has confirmed its eighth case of coronavirus. The latest infection was reported in the state of Bavaria, according to a statement released by the Bavarian Health Ministry Saturday.

The patient is a 33-year-old man from Munich who, according to the statement, works at a company in the district of Starnberg, which also employs six of the previously known coronavirus cases in Germany.

The German cases are significant because most people diagnosed with the virus outside of China have recently traveled to the country — but several of the German cases did not.

Hong Kong (at least 13 cases)

The semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, which borders mainland China, has confirmed 13 cases.

Hong Kong has temporarily closed some of its borders with China and stopped issuing travel permits to mainland tourists.

West Kowloon Station, where high-speed rail runs between the city and mainland China, is closed until further notice. Half of all incoming flights from China have been canceled. Residents of Hubei province, where the virus was first reported, are also being denied entry to the city.

Most government offices, except those involved in emergency and essential services, will be closed for the rest of the week. All schools will also be shut until at least March 2.

This comes as Hong Kong recalls painful memories from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, a pandemic that killed more than 280 people in the city.

India (at least 1 case)

India’s Ministry of Health and Family confirmed the first case in the country on Thursday, a student in the southern state of Kerala who was studying at Wuhan University.

The ministry said in a statement that the patient tested positive for the virus and is in isolation in hospital. No further details were given about the patient, such as age or gender, but the ministry said they were stable and being closely monitored.

India’s first case will inevitably raise further fears over the global spread of the virus. China and India currently account for about 37% of the global population of roughly 7.7 billion, with China home to about 1.4 billion people and India to 1.3 billion.

Italy (at least 2 cases)

Italy has confirmed two cases of coronavirus, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a news conference in Rome on Thursday.

The individuals affected are two Chinese tourists who had arrived in Rome a couple of days previously, Conte said.

“We have already prepared all the precautionary measures to isolate these two cases,” Conte said.

Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government would try to trace the tourists’ journeys while in Italy, adding that the situation was serious, but under control.

“The timeliness of the intervention makes us think that there are no other people exposed,” Ippolito said.

Japan (at least 20 cases)

On Saturday, Japan’s Health Ministry confirmed three additional infections with the new coronavirus, raising the total domestic tally to 20.

The new cases are among the 565 Japanese nationals who returned from Wuhan on government-chartered flights earlier in the week. Among the confirmed cases is a man aged in his 30s who has been diagnosed as a disease carrier without symptoms.

At least two people with the coronavirus in Japan have no travel history to Wuhan. One, a man in his 60s, is a bus driver who drove tour groups from Wuhan for nine days before getting ill. His is the first case of suspected human-to-human transmission in Japan.

A third plane carrying Japanese evacuees from Wuhan arrived in Tokyo on Friday.

Notably, the Japanese flights also carried medical supplies for the Chinese government. They included thousands of surgical masks, safety goggles and 50 sets of protective suits.

Macao (at least 7 cases)

Macao, a semi-autonomous city in southern China, has confirmed at least seven cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao’s casinos. But not this year — tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced Wednesday.

All residents of Hubei province and non-residents who traveled to Hubei in the past 14 days will be denied entry to Macao, until they show a doctor’s letter certifying they are clear, according to Secretary for Administration and Justice Cheong Weng-chon. Anyone who has been to Hubei in the past two weeks is also banned from entering casinos.

All public services will be closed for the rest of January, and civil servants are advised to stay home. All primary and secondary schools will be closed until further notice, and all banks are closed until Monday.

Malaysia (at least 8 cases)

Malaysia has confirmed eight cases — all Chinese nationals. The cases include a four-year-old child and a 52-year-old man, according to state news agency Bernama.

Malaysia has temporarily suspended all visas for Chinese citizens from Hubei province. It has also established an emergency response team at its Beijing embassy to provide assistance to Malaysian citizens in China.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal — a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

Philippines (at least 2 cases, 1 death)

The Philippines reported its first fatality on Sunday — the first death from the virus outside of mainland China.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man who flew in from Wuhan in January, and who died on Saturday. He is the partner of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who was traveling with him, and who was the first confirmed case reported in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health stressed it is “on top of the evolving situation” but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Russia (at least 2 cases)

Russia has identified its first two cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova.

One patient is being treated in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from the Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.

Singapore (at least 13 cases)

Singapore confirmed three additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, making the total number of confirmed cases in the country 13, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The new cases are three Chinese women from Wuhan who landed in Singapore on January 21-22. The country’s top health department also said in the statement that all 13 confirmed cases are in stable condition and “most are improving.”

It advised citizens to “defer all travel to Hubei province and all non-essential travel to mainland China.”

Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said at a news conference the government will distribute four masks each to 1.3 million households starting Saturday. He added that the country has “sufficient masks” if they manage the supply appropriately.

The health ministry earlier urged employers to implement flexible work arrangements, such as working from home or telecommuting, for employees who have been to China in the past 14 days.

South Korea (at least 15 cases)

Three more cases of the novel coronavirus were announced in South Korea Sunday, bringing the national total to 15, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) announced in a press release.

The KCDC said a 28-year-old man who was among the 368 repatriated South Koreans to arrive from Wuhan on a charter flight on January 31 has tested positive. The other evacuees tested negative.

The 14th patient is a 40-year-old Chinese woman who was already in quarantine as a family member of the 12th confirmed patient. Another case, a 43-year-old South Korean man, arrived from Wuhan on January 20. He showed symptoms of the virus from February 1 and tested positive on Sunday.

According to government estimates, there are about 700 South Koreans in Wuhan who registered to return to South Korea. The South Korean government initially planned to send two charter flights but only one flight has so far been approved by the Chinese government.

South Korea is sending $5 million worth of emergency humanitarian aid to China, the South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.

Spain (at least 1 case)

Spain confirmed its first case Friday according to a statement from the Health Minister’s Office. According to the release, the patient is currently under observation at a hospital in La Gomaera a small island that is part of the Canary Islands.

The patient is part of a group of five people that health officials on the island say are “under observation” after being in contact with a person in Germany who has been diagnosed with the virus, the release stated.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There’s one case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Sweden (at least 1 case)

Sweden confirmed its first case, a woman in Jönköping county who had visited the Wuhan area of China, on Friday.

When the woman landed in Sweden on January 24, she was free of symptoms of the infection, but later developed a cough and contacted a local hospital, Sweden’s Public Health Authority said in a statement. She was isolated in the hospital’s infection clinic, but is not seriously ill.

Taiwan (at least 10 cases)

Taiwan’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed its 10th case on Friday.

The CDC says that Taiwan’s new case, a man in his 40s, is the husband of the ninth confirmed case. He returned to Taiwan from Wuhan on January 12 and developed symptoms of upper respiratory infection on January 21.

All residents of Hubei province are banned from entering the self-governing island. Chinese students from other provinces will also be denied entry for two months. The export of face masks is also temporarily suspended to ensure stable supply.

Thailand (at least 19 cases)

Thailand confirmed a further five cases on Friday, bringing the total number to 19.

Four out of the five new cases are Chinese citizens from Wuhan. The fifth case is a Thai taxi driver. He is the first Thai citizen infected with the virus who has no record of traveling to China, but was exposed to individuals who had traveled from China. Two of the 19 cases are Thai citizens.

Thai airports are now screening all Chinese visitors for symptoms. Thai citizens are also being asked to report anyone who seems to have fallen ill after recently traveling from China.

United Arab Emirates (at least 4 cases)

The UAE confirmed four cases, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement Wednesday.

The four reported cases are all within a single Chinese family from Wuhan, the ministry said.

“The general health situation is not a cause of concern,” the statement added.

United Kingdom (at least 2 cases)

The UK has confirmed its first two cases in the northwest of England, according to a statement Friday by the chief medical officer for England.

“We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS (National Health Service) care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus,” Chris Whitty said.

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

“We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.”

United States (at least 8 cases)

The eighth case confirmed in the United States is a student at University of Massachusetts Boston, public health officials in Massachusetts said during a call with reporters on Saturday. The man had recently returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The other cases include one in Washington state, two in California, one in Arizona and two in Illinois.

The State Department is telling US citizens not to travel to China amid the outbreak. In an advisory posted on the State Department website Friday, the agency elevated its travel warning to “Do Not Travel” and warned of possible “travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

The advisory said US citizens currently in China should consider leaving using commercial means.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed that 195 passengers who have been evacuated from Wuhan arrived at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, Wednesday. None of the passengers show signs of sickness, CDC officials said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, but they will remain under a voluntary quarantine at the air base.

Vietnam (at least 7 cases)

Vietnam announced one more cases Sunday, bringing to the total to seven.

On Saturday, the country announced its sixth case, a 25-year-old hotel receptionist in the Khanh Hoa province. The government did not give any more details.

Previously, the Ministry of Health announced that the infected patients include two Chinese nationals and three Vietnamese citizens who had traveled to Wuhan.