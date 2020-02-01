Vanessa Bryant honored her husband and daughter as the Lakers paid tribute to them

National-World

Vanessa Bryant honored her husband and daughter, describing them as “our angels” the same day the Lakers paid an emotional tribute to them.

Kobe Bryant, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on the way to the 13-year-old’s basketball game.

As the Lakers paid tribute to one of their biggest stars during their first game since his death, Bryant’s widow posted an Instagram picture of the seats left empty courtside at Staples Center in honor of her husband and daughter.

“There is no #24 without #2,” she captioned the post on her Instagram, adding the hashtags #GirlDaddy, #DaddysGirl, #MyBabbies and #OurAngels.

Her husband’s basketball jersey was No.24 while their daughter wore No.2.

She also posted a sunset with purple and gold heart emojis underneath on her Instagram Stories.

ESPN’s Elle Duncan shared this week that Kobe Bryant told her how proud he was to be a father to all daughters.

“I would have five more girls if I could,” Duncan said Bryant told her. “I’m a girl dad.”

In response, men have honored Bryant’s life by celebrating their relationships with their daughters, posting pictures to social media under the hashtag #girldad.

The other victims included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton; assistant girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.