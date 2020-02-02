A fan kept screaming G-Eazy’s name during Halsey’s concert. She wasn’t having it

National-World

Halsey might be bad at love, but she isn’t bad at putting disrespectful people in their place.

One fan learned that the hard way after repeatedly screaming her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy’s name during a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami on Saturday night.

She wasn’t having it.

“If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building,” Halsey can be heard replying in a fan video.

“You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”

Later that night, the singer posted an Instagram story with a message advising women to never let anyone make them “feel crazy or unhinged” for standing up for themselves.

“Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice’,” Halsey said in the message.

The 25-year-old pop star dated rapper G-Eazy on-and-off before announcing their split in 2018. The two had released “Him & I,” a song about their relationship, a year earlier.