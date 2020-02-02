An NC coffee shop is on a mission to stop human trafficking

National-World

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — One coffee shop in Fayetteville is brewing with purpose.

According to ABC affiliate WTVD, veteran-owned In His Presence Coffee, Books, & More opened for business six months ago and the mission is personal for owners Janeissy and Douglas Armstrong, who adopted a 16-year-old teen mother.

She was a victim of human trafficking and sold by her own mother.

“We were able to save a life by taking her home which I know not a lot of people can do. When you save a life you avoid that person going back into the system to be a possible victim,” Armstrong said. “What we do is we take 100 percent of the profit and donate it back to a local charity. We’re coming close to doing our first donation and we’re looking to partner with a local charity to fight against human trafficking here in Fayetteville.”

Every year millions of men, women and children are trafficked worldwide.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County leads the state in human trafficking charges.

The average victim is 19 years old but can be as young as 12. Most of them are female. Traffickers are typically 40-year-old men. Lastly, about 70 percent of buyers are overwhelmingly Fort Bragg soldiers.

“We break the chains that will go through generation after generation,” Armstrong said.

On its Facebook page, In His Presence says its “goal is to be able to partner with ministries that are fighting against human trafficking, slavery, and to help the community of young women and men aging out the local foster care system.”

If you’d like to visit, In His Presence is at 123 Anderson St. in Fayetteville.

