NC county expected to pass a symbolic resolution against gun control

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — A line of people are expected to pile into the historic Haywood County Courthouse Monday for what commissioners are calling a symbolic resolution.

On Feb. 3, 2020, commissioners will vote on whether to pass a resolution declaring Haywood County a ‘Constitution Protecting County.’

“As long as they don’t take our guns away, that’s all I worry about,” Maggie Valley resident Henson Lewis said.

Lewis is a proud gun owner in Haywood County.

He said he is happy to see county officials taking steps to protect his right to carry.

Earlier in January, dozens of people packed into a meeting to learn about the resolution.

“I can count on one hand when we’ve had it packed like that for issues,” board chairman Kevin Ensley said.

Ensley is one of the five commissioner who wrote up the resolution, which was citizen-lead.

“I think it’s really more symbolic than anything,” Ensley said.

The resolution touches on civil rights and the first amendment, but also highlights the right to own firearms.

“I think people just wanted us to reaffirm the second amendment and how we supported it in the county,” Ensley said.

Not everyone in the county is on board with the resolution.

“My family has been a victim of gun violence,” Natalie Henry-Howell said.

Henry-Howell is the mother of Riley Howell, who was killed by a school shooter in April.

Friday, News 13 spoke to her husband, Thomas Howell, who said, “certain individuals should not be allowed to own a gun.” Like those who, “cannot separate reality from fantasy.”

He stressed the importance of mental health regulations.

“Anytime you are talking about the second amendment, it’s an emotional issue for a lot of folks. But as a commissioner, I have to do what’s best for the community,” Ensley said.

Commissioner Ensley said after speaking with other commissioners, he expects the resolution to be passed unanimously.