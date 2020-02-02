PGA Tour to honor Kobe Bryant at Sunday’s tournament in Phoenix

National-World

The PGA Tour will pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant during Sunday’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, it announced Saturday.

In the final round, the 16th hole will be cut 24 paces on and eight from the left edge of the green to honor Bryant’s jersey numbers, 24 and 8.

There will also be a yellow flag with a purple 24 on one side and 8 on the other, the PGA Tour said.

Los Angeles Lakers star Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash January 26 in California. Shocked and mourning fans in cities around the nation have since been paying tribute to the 18-time All Star athlete.

In Los Angeles, both city hall and the airport were lit in purple and gold in his honor the day Bryant died, and the Staples Center, the Lakers arena, was flooded with memorabilia and flowers left by mourning fans this week.

Bryant, who was 41, starting playing with the NBA right out of high school, at 17. He went on to help the Lakers win five NBA championships.