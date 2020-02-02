Team Fluff is the winner of this year’s Puppy Bowl

National-World

It was a great game with a bunch of good boys, but only one team could take home the coveted “Lombarky” Trophy. The winner of this year’s Puppy Bowl XVI is Team Fluff.

As Super Bowl fans got their wings and pizza ready, the adorable pups of Team Fluff and Team Ruff battled it out to see which team could score more “touchdowns” with doggy toys.

With a score of 63-59, Team Fluff beat Team Ruff in a close game.

From a Chihuahua to a corgi to a Great Dane, dogs of all sizes played in the game, which aired on Animal Planet.

Pups Cafecito and Gina of Team Ruff and Bert of Team Fluff were the MVP candidates, but Gina, a Labrador retriever and chow chow mix, earned the top reward.

While the game allowed viewers to see cute closeup shots of the athletes with the iconic water bowl cam, the main goal of the game was to encourage adoptions.

If a particular dog stood out to you, you can give them a forever home by going to AnimalPlanet.com and finding the shelter or rescue where that puppy lives.

For the past 16 years the Puppy Bowl has been played, 100% of the animals have been successfully adopted.