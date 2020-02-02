TN community hopes to fix up popular park

National-World

WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) — A Midstate community is taking action in hopes to fix up a popular park in need of repairs.

Wilson County groups have been raising money to rebuild the Three Forks Park in Watertown to make it safer and open to more children.

The playground is about 30-years-old, parents now remember playing on it when they were children. The playground, while appears fine from a distance is rusted, paint chipping and aged at closer look.

“A very long time since I was a little child,” said parent Jasmine Pride.

Jasmine and her friend Cynthia’s kids play here today – cautiously.

“There’s been a few mishaps on the slide, it’s old,” said Cynthia Hoger. “There’s no safety on it right now. No sides.”

The plan is to build a brand new playground ready and open to all kids.

“Watertown a lot of the time is forgotten about,” said Kaileigh Dunn with Leadership Wilson. “These kids in this community need something to do there’s not a lot that’s kid friendly.”

Kaileigh and others with Leadership Wilson, the City of Watertown, Tennessee Department of Health and Tobacco Free Movement have been raising nearly $105 thousand in funds to build a new park.

“It is expenseive to do a new playground,” said Dunn.

As of the end of January, only about $12 thousand is left to raise by mid-February in order to keep some grant funds and start construction.

The new park will bring new swings, playsets with slides, a resurfaced area and much of the equipment will be handicap accessible.

“It’s so important because then everybody can be involved,” said Dunn.

“Being a mom with children with special need it will be great that this is a more inclusive park,” said Pride.

Wilson County leaders hope to have the new park open by May.

You can donate help build the park here: gofundme.com/f/three-forks-park-playground-project?member=2653020&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmt_w

