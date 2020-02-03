Day 11: Scenes from the Senate impeachment trial’s closing arguments

News

House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s legal team took their final shots Monday in the Senate impeachment trial as they made closing arguments.

For any undecided senators, it was among their last opportunities to review arguments, but as has been the case throughout the full trial, the Senate controlled what the public saw on television.

Sketch artist Bill Hennessy has been in the chamber to help fill in the picture. Here’s what he saw Monday:

