Memorials to Fotis Dulos added to those near property

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB ) — Memorials to a man who proclaimed his innocence in a murder case to the end were put up outside his property in Farmington.

Fotis Dulos died on Thursday, two days after he initially tried to kill himself.

Over the weekend, memorials for the father of five popped up near his Jefferson Crossing mansion, not far from those put up for his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Dulos was charged a month ago with murdering Farber Dulos. He was able to post his $6 million bond.

Since then, he was under strict house arrest at his Farmington home.

One of the reasons the house arrest was so strict was because Dulos was seen removing the memorials to Farber Dulos from just outside of his property. A judge ruled that his actions were a violation of the conditions of his release.

Then there was an issue with the bond.

An emergency hearing was scheduled for last Tuesday to discuss an issue with Dulos’ bond.

It was reported that the company backing it had concerns over the collateral that was put up. If the bond package fell apart, Dulos could have headed back to prison.

However, Dulos never showed up to the hearing, which prompted Farmington police to perform a wellbeing check on at his house.

That’s when they discovered him in his garage with the car running.

After detecting a very faint pulse, he was taken to the University of Connecticut Health Center, then flown to the Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, NY for its ability to treat carbon monoxide poisoning.

However, Dulos’ family was flown in from Greece and he was declared dead by Thursday night.

He left behind a note in which he maintained his innocence and alluded to an explanation for the reason he dumped bags, which court documents said contained Farber Dulos’ DNA, in Hartford.

Read the whole note here: wfsb.com/fotis-dulos-note/image_9ec7c65a-448e-11ea-8517-a39aefbabe6e.html

Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, vowed to continue the case.

However, it’s unclear if the state will allow that to happen.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.