‘Basketball is everything to him’: High school basketball manager gets shot of lifetime in big game

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PROSPECT PARK, PA (KYW) — He’s an important part of the Interboro High School basketball team but he’s never had a chance to play — until now. It was an emotional and very special night. Everybody at Interboro seems to know Colin Jones.

“Colin’s just a cool guy,” teammate Sean Myers said.

Colin, the senior basketball manager for the Interboro Bucs, was rewarded for his dedication to the team on Monday night.

“This is going to be the biggest crowd we have all year,” senior Sean Meyers said.

“Colin, he’s considered our manager, we look at him as almost an assistant coach,” assistant coach Brian Hines said.

This humble group of fellas is modest about their touching gesture.

Before the game, Colin’s dad, Wayne Jones, said he would be in tears.

“Basketball is everything to him. Ever since he came up to high school, all he wanted to do was be part of the team,” Jones said.

His teammates say Colin runs a tight ship.

“He yells at us, he’s always on us,” Sean said. “If we do bad, he lets us know. He doesn’t hold anything back.”

Parents of other teammates say this is a teachable moment.

“I think it’s important to show everyone that Colin, who’s been the manager for the last four years, is just an integral part of the team as the rest of the boys,” parent Jessica MacWilliams said.

Colin is going to continue his education at Interboro until he’s 21 but he is still a senior.

Colin and his fellow seniors were honored before the game Monday night, but the biggest gesture of gratitude was yet to come.

Facing Sun Valley, the Bucs starting players were announced and Colin took the court.

On the first play of the game, Colin got the ball and made his shot.

This is what makes high school basketball great.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.