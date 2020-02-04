Chaos and confusion in Iowa as results from caucuses still delayed

News

The outcome of the Iowa Democratic caucuses remains unknown, with the state party continuing to delay the reporting of the results after a night of confusion and chaos rocked the critical first-in-the-nation 2020 contest.

Hours after caucusing began in Iowa on Monday, local officials raised concerns about the vote reporting, raising difficulties in using the new app to report their results and complaining about long hold times to report results by phone.

The chair of the state Democratic Party, Troy Price, said in a statement Tuesday morning that the plan is to release results “as soon as possible today” and said an investigation found the “underlying data” collected by the new app was sound.

“As part of our investigation, we determined with certainty that the underlying data collected via the app was sound. While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed. The application’s reporting issue did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately,” Price said.

“While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld,” Price added.

Democratic presidential campaigns remained in the dark Tuesday morning over when and how many results of the Iowa caucuses will be released, two officials tell CNN. Without knowing who won the first contest of the 2020 race, many candidates departed Iowa and traveled to New Hampshire, where the state’s primary will be held next week.