Kenya’s longest serving President Daniel Arap Moi dies at 95

National-World

Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled the country for 24 years has died, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Tuesday. Moi was 95.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of a great man of an African state,” Kenyatta said in a statement.

He ordered a period of national mourning and all flags to fly at half-mast until a state funeral is held at a later date.

The former president died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning surrounded by his family, Kenyatta said.

He had been hospitalized in October for breathing problems but was discharged after a few weeks.

Daniel Arap Moi was Kenya’s second President since independence and went on to rule the East African Republic from 1978 to 2002.

Born on September 2nd 1924 in Baringo County, Moi became the oldest living former Kenyan president, and his wily grasp of power earned him the nickname “Professor of Politics” amongst Kenyans.

His 24 years in power encompassed one party rule through the Kenyan African National Union, the party he controlled, and finally the reintroduction of democracy and multiparty politics, which culminated in his victory in the 1992 Presidential elections.