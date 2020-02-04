Part of London’s Soho evacuated for second day following discovery of unexploded World War II bomb

National-World

A busy area of central London has been shut down for a second consecutive day, after police found another part of an unexploded World War II bomb.

Soho’s Dean Street was blocked off and workers were told to leave their offices again following the discovery on Tuesday.

Construction workers first came across the bomb near the Soho Hotel on Monday, prompting a sizable portion of the neighborhood to be shut down by police and hundreds of people to be evacuated.

“Another part of yesterday’s WW2 ordnance has been discovered,” police tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The cordon had previously been lifted, but the second discovery prompted a smaller area to be blocked off once more.

The entrance to the Soho Hotel was among the areas shut down, with dozens of officers and a number of vehicles controlling the perimeter of the cordon.

Soho is a lively part of the UK’s capital, housing a number of businesses, restaurants and bars.

During the war, German air raids dropped more than 12,000 metric tons of bombs on the British capital and killed nearly 30,000 Londoners, according to the Imperial War Museum. Most of that damage was done during the Blitz between 1940 and 1941.