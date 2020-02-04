School closed after 137 students went home sick

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, IL (WGN) — St. Barnabas School in the city’s Beverly neighborhood will be closed Tuesday after several students and employees went home sick.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that an email sent to parents said 137 students were sent home with influenza, strep throat or stomach flu. The illnesses also affected several employees.

Tuesday will be an “E-Learning” day and students and staff should engage in instruction from home. A thorough cleaning is scheduled at the school Tuesday.

It is unclear when St. Barnabas will reopen. Anyone with flu symptoms is urged not to return to school or work for at least four days.

The closure comes amid widespread fear and awareness over coronavirus. Health officials said flu season remains the greater threat in the US, and it is still a good idea to get a flu shot for those who haven’t already.

According to the CDC, there are more than 19 million cases of flu in the US., and it has already claimed about 10,000 lives so far this season.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.