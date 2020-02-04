State of the Union: Here’s who lawmakers are bringing as guests

News

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night gives members of Congress a chance to also make a statement with whom they bring as a plus one, with many of them opting to highlight their key policy issues and local ties by bringing a relevant guest.

Here’s a running list of whom lawmakers will bring to this year’s State of the Union:

Senate

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) — Les Danielson, a grain and dairy farmer and member of the Wisconsin Farmer’s Union from Cadott, Wisconsin

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) — Dave Green, the former president of the United Autoworkers Local 1112 for the former GM Plant in Lordstown, Ohio

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) — Air Force Col. Dawn Lancaster

Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nevada) — Reno Police Chief Jason Soto

Sen. Kamala Harris (D- California) — Elder Joseph Paul Jr., the managing director for the Los Angeles Regional Reentry Partnership aimed at helping “former offenders reenter their communities and lead productive lives post-incarceration”

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire) — Laconia Police Officer Eric Adams, who works as the drug addiction program’s Prevention, Enforcement, and Treatment Coordinator

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) — JROTC Cadet Nicole Rosario-Flores

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) — Nathan Law, founder of Hong Kong youth activist group Demosisto

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) — Nashua Police Chief Michael Carignan, who has worked against substance abuse

House of Representatives

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-California) — San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) — Shane Thompson, a constituent struggling to pay for insulin

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-North Dakota) — Major General Alan Dohrmann

Rep. Cynthia Axne (D-Iowa) — Southeast Polk Special Education Teacher Shannon Baity

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) — Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant in a head-on car collision

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon) — Serena Cruz, an advocate for health care accessibility and immigrant rights and executive director of the Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois) — Diabetes advocate Cindy Ramos

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Illinois) — Dr. Dieter Martin Gruen, who worked on the Manhattan Project and at Argonne National Laboratory

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) – María Rocha, a dual language teacher from San Antonio and recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program

Rep. Judy Chu (D-California) — Islmail Alghazali, a US citizen living in New York City who was separated from his family by Trump’s travel ban policies

Rep. David Cicilline (D-Rhode Island) — Carrigan Nelson, a young cancer survivor whose health insurance coverage comes as part of the Affordable Care Act

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia) — Hatice Cengiz, who was engaged to the late Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi

Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-South Carolina) — Alison Martin, a pharmacist at the Ralph Johnson VA Medical Center

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pennsylvania) — Patrick Flynn, a substance abuse awareness activist

Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-New York) — Chatham Police Chief Peter Volkmann

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) — Chris Wiers, the president of Bath Iron Works’ Local S6 union

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-California) – Maria Lidia Meza Castro, a 41-year old mother of nine from Honduras

Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Oklahoma) — Jena Nelson, Oklahoma’s 2020 Teacher of the Year

Rep. John Katko (R-New York) — Mary Nelson, a community activist in Syracuse working to address poverty and reduce youth and gang violence

Rep. Ann Kuster (D-New Hampshire) — Ross Cunningham, superintendent of Merrimack County Department of Corrections

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Florida) — 16-year-old environmental activist Marsella Munoz

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-California) — Pablo Martinez, a former farmworker

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-New Hampshire) — Lara Quiroga, the founder of Manchester’s Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-California) — Elizabeth Esteban, a 16-year-old high school student and environmental justice advocate

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) — Sarah Stark, a type-1 diabetic whose insulin costs have dramatically increased in recent years

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) — David Fisher, a dairy farmer who serves as president of the New York Farm Bureau

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Michigan) — Emily Parris, a special education middle school teacher

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) — Miguel Solis, a member of the Dallas Independent School District’s board of trustees

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) — Emily Kaufman, a 15-year-old with diabetes who’s costs for prescription have risen

This story will be updated with additional lawmakers and their guests.