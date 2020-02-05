Adorable puppy born with 5 paws

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

St. Louis (KMOV) — The Stray Recue of St. Louis is caring for an adorable puppy with five paws.

The nonprofit said a family reached out to them after noticing the deformities on the 3-month-old puppy. The family then decided to surrender Gema to Stray Rescue in hopes of giving her a fighting chance to have the best life she could possibly have, according to the organization.

“When her original family reached out to us for help, of course we immediately brought Gema into the Stray Rescue family. They did what was in the best interest of this little puppy, and we commend them for that. She will get everything she needs to have the brightest future possible,” said Cassady Caldwell, Executive Director.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis described Gema as a playful puppy who tires quickly but has good balance and coordination.

A veterinarian team will examine Gema and decide whether she will have surgery in the future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.