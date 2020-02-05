At least three chartered flights are evacuating US citizens from Wuhan this week. An official says they are likely the last

National-World

The chartered flights carrying US citizens from Wuhan, China, this week are likely to be the last.

Two flights out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, are scheduled to land in the United States Wednesday, officials from the State Department said. Another “one or more” are expected to depart Wuhan on Thursday, a State Department official said Tuesday.

The official said the department does not anticipate chartering any flights beyond those.

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad,” the official said. “U.S. citizens currently in China should attempt to depart by commercial means.”

There are about 1,000 Americans living in Wuhan, and priority on chartered flights was given to US citizens who are “most at risk for contracting coronavirus” if they stay in the city, the State Department has said.

Last week, nearly 200 US citizens, including diplomats and their families, landed at March Air Reserve Base in Southern California on the first US government-chartered flight from Wuhan.

With that flight and Wednesday’s, the total number of US citizens evacuated from Wuhan will be more than 500, the official said.

Wednesday’s flights are expected to head to two California military bases: Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, and Travis Air Force Base between San Francisco and Sacramento, a US official with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

The flight headed for Miramar Air Station will refuel at Travis, Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell said in a statement.

After a two-week wait in the shutdown city of Wuhan, Ken Burnett’s wife and two young children will be on one of the incoming flights. Burnett said the family struggled for information and assistance from officials to get seats on the plane.

“We feel frustrated with that process,” Burnett told CNN. “But in the end, we just want our family safe, however that has to be done.”

“Until I know they are here, that’s when I really will celebrate.”

There have been more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China, with a death toll of 425.

Everyone aboard the chartered flights were screened for symptoms before they departed and will subjected to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screenings and requirements for monitoring, the State Department official said.

US citizens returning from China on commercial flights are being rerouted to airports that can handle extra health screenings, and passengers may be subject to quarantine, according to new federal rules that went into effect Sunday.

Beijing has criticized the United States’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, including temporarily denying foreign nationals entry to the US if they had been in China in the previous 14 days.