Former officer arrested for stealing from the police department he worked for

Houma (WGNO) — State Police investigators have arrested a former Houma Police Officer for stealing money from a department expense account.

Investigators say that in October of 2019, the Houma Police Department requested that State Police conduct an investigation into missing money from an expense account within the Houma Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that 46-year-old Jeffery stole over $6,500.00 before he retired from the agency.

Lirette was arrested on one count of Malfeasance in Office, one count of theft between $5,000.00 and $25,000.00, forty-five counts of Injuring Public Records, and seventeen counts of Forgery.

Lirette was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and released after posting a $20,000 bond. This investigation remains active.

