Mother of murder victim pushing for answers

South Nashville (WSMV) — More than two years later and no arrests have been made in a South Nashville murder case.

Metro police said someone shot Leondra Ridley and his friend while they were in an SUV.

It happened on the driveway at the Ridley family’s home on Flora Maxwell Road in South Nashville.

The father of five died and his friend survived.

“I want somebody to know I’m hurting. I’m in pain and I would like to see justice. I’ll never have peace. Never,” said Leathal Ridley, Leondra Ridley’s mother.

Leondra was Ridley’s only son. She said he was just about to start a new job and get married.

Since his death, Ridley has been struggling with insomnia and depression.

“When you are a victim of a murdered child, you hear about it one day. Maybe two days and then it’s as if it’s forgotten and I don’t want him to be forgotten,” Ridley said.

A t-shirt with her son’s picture is one of the few things that gives her comfort. Ridley only wears it on Christmas and for family birthdays.

She’s urging anyone with info about her son’s murder to come forward.

“Just help us. Be kind enough, be merciful enough to help us to try to put the pieces together. That’s all we want. Just a little bit of justice,” Ridley said.

Ridley’s mother told News4 justice for her is the person who killed her son being held accountable.

She said she forgives whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

