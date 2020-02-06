92 Year Old Bowling Champ Bowls with Vandy Women Champs

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Vanderbilt Women’s Bowling team is one of the best in the country. Two National Championships and a runner up trophy last year prove that point.

However, they’re not the only champs in town.

The other one is 92 years old.

Rosemary Strawn had a desire to hang out with some teenagers who share a common interest. So, she spent the day with the Vanderbilt Women’s bowling team, a team full of fierce, intense competitors.

Strawn admires the bowlers’ gorgeous form. She is actually a former dancer and knows a thing or two about gorgeous. Twenty-five years ago at age 67, Strawn’s 90-year-old mother gave her some advice.

“My mother said you need exercise, because you can’t dance anymore,” Strawn said. “So she said try something to do, so I said ‘okay I guess I’ll try bowling.'”

It took her a while to master the form, but practice makes perfect. Strawn is a a Modest world champion, winner of the International Senior Olympics, beating 14 other countries.

“I like to win, everybody does,” she said.

After all, competition has no expiration date.

